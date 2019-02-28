Jennie L. Crow Jennie Lou (Silvey) Crow, 104 years, passed away Feb. 26, 2019 at her home in Smithville, MO. She was born on a farm just west of Smithville in Platte County on Oct. 2, 1914 to Charles Alfred (Buster) Silvey and Josephine Kimsey (Herndon) Silvey, the youngest of four children. On June 8, 1935 she married Sidney Woller Crow and they resided on the farm where he was born, just north of Highway 92 in Smithville. Jennie Lou was a caregiver for everyone. She cared for her mother-in-law for many years as well as her own mother until their deaths. Jennie Lou had no children of her own, but she cared for friends, relatives and neighbors as well as helping raise all of her nieces and nephews. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Smithville and taught the children's class for many years. Several generations of children remember how much they were loved by her. Jennie Lou was preceded in death by her parents, husband Sidney, sisters Ada B Stubbs and Harriett Miller and brother Ray Silvey as well as two nephews Frank D Miller and Donald Silvey. She is survived by Leon Miller, Kerrville, Texas, Philip Miller, Palm Desert, CA, Jim Miller, LaSalle CO, Jack Miller, R.I., Martha Martin, Fresno, CA and Jo Ellen Van Dyke, Olathe, KS. Jennie Lou's full-time caregivers and cousins, Kay and Simeon Turner of Kansas City, MO were like her children and enabled both she and Sid to stay in their own home until the time of their deaths. The world would, be better if everyone was as compassionate as these two. She also left many great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews all over the United States. Visitation for Jennie Lou will be held at the First Christian Church of Smithville on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Services will follow at 11:00A.M with Reverend Lara Blackwood Pickrel officiating. Burial will be at the Smithville Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Christian Church, 201 North Bridge Street, Smithville, MO 64089 Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 28, 2019