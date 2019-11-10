|
Jennie M. Cockrell Jennie M. Cockrell, 98, Kansas City, KS, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at her home. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. with the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 15, at the London Heights Baptist Church, 734 N. 78th St., Kansas City, KS. Burial will be in the spring at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, London Heights Baptist Church or Vitas Hospice. Jennie was born in Pleasanton, KS and grew up in Hoyt, Kansas before moving to the Kansas City area in 1942. She had worked at the GM Fairfax Assembly Plant retiring in 1984. Jennie was a member of London Heights Baptist Church, the GM Retirees Club and was active with the Fairfax Plant Newsletter. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Harold in 2007 and 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Jennie is survived by a daughter, Patti Cockrell Bond and her husband, Bill, her sister, Adelaide McWhirt, grandson, Patrick Isenhour, 2 great grandchildren, Tera and Christopher, 4 great great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.(Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 10, 2019