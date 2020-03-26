Home

Jennie O. Treff

Jennie O. Treff Jennie O. Treff, 90, of Kansas City, KS. passed away March 23, 2020. Jennie was born November 12, 1929 to Jesse and Opal Tabor in Linwood, KS. She graduated from Linwood High School, and later married John H. Treff, Jr. in October 1949 and they went on to own and operate Treff Truck Lines 29 years. She was preceded in death by a brother, retired Lt. Col. Jack Tabor of the United States Army and sisters, Phyllis Tabor and Betty Petrie. She is survived by her children, Stephen E Treff, of the home, Johneta L Wille and her husband Henry of Kansas City, KS. Her grandchildren, Nichole York of Port Orange FL., Joleen McNett of Basehor, KS, Joshua Wille and Jacob Wille both of Kansas City, KS. and 6 great grandchildren.whom she loved with all her heart. Due to the coronavirus crisis, services and burial (Bonner Springs Cemetery) will be for immediate family only.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 26, 2020
