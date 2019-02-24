Jennifer Ann Fitzpatrick Jennifer Fitzpatrick, 59, Gladstone, passed away Feb. 20, 2019 at North Kansas City Hospital. Memorial Visitation is Thursday, Feb. 28 from 6:00 8:00 at McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Road, Kansas City MO. Inurnment will be private at Mount Olivet Cemetery in St. Joseph, MO. Jenny was born August 4, 1959 in St. Joseph to Bob and Josephine (Burke) Stokes. She married Don Fitzpatrick and they moved to Kansas City in 1983 where she started her career at North Kansas City Hospital. She excelled as a nurse, being honored with numerous awards and recognitions over 35 years at NKC Hospital, where she rose to be Director of Nursing. She retired in late 2018. Nursing was her life, but her passion was her kids and her extended family. She loved family time together and made the most of every day with them. Jenny is preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include Don Fitzpatrick, her loving husband of 35 years; sons Ryan (Marriella), Andy (Julie) and Christopher; four grandchildren; siblings Kathy, Mary and Steve; and numerous nieces , nephews and friends. In honor of Jenny, the family suggests contributions to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or . Condolences may be left at www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com 816-453-7700

