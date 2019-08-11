|
|
Jennifer Boyer Local Broadcast and Television veteran dies in North Kansas City. Jennifer (Jenny) Boyer of Parkville, Missouri, succumbed after a lengthy battle with cancer at NorthCare Hospice at 10:15 AM Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was attended by her loving husband Craig Hoerler, also a veteran of the Kansas City Broadcast and Television industry, and visited by siblings, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends who stopped by to offer support and witness her final days. Raised in Leavenworth, Kansas, she was the last of the four children born to Benjamin J. and Louris LaVaun Boyer. After graduating from Leavenworth H.S., Jenny attended both Washburn University in Topeka and Kansas University in Lawrence, leaving her studies to take a job as Editor and Manager at the TV studio in Bell Hall, Ft. Leavenworth, KS, serving the Command and General Staff College. Moving to Kansas City, she worked for the NCAA as a video producer, at KCPT, then as the Coordinator and Office Manager at Voices, a coalition of voice talent members for the local broadcast industry. She later became the Executive Director of Kansas City's AFTRA local, where she worked for several years. Partly because of her illness, Jenny established the Boyer Billing and Bookkeeping business from her Parkville home serving Voice Gal (Roberta Solomon) and The Parkville Dental Clinic among other clinics for several years until her recent health issues made hospitalization necessary. Her vivacious spirit and sharp wit made her a favorite with friends and coworkers, not to mention school chums from Leavenworth and college. No shrinking violet, Jenny projected a can-do personality and knew how to establish a work agenda and push it through. A lover of animals, a world traveler, a great cook, she was a boon companion to all her friends. Her presence will be greatly missed, especially by her husband Craig, her siblings Jeff, Greg , and Debbe (nee Harrod) Boyer, her nephews Dillon and Matthew Boyer, Her niece Mindy St. Peter (of Palo Alto CA), Mindy's daughters Abigail and Juliana, Niece Jennifer Slabe and daughter Taylor of Bloomington IL, Nephew David Slabe of Anderson, IN, and her cousins by the dozen from the McDowell (her mother's) side of the family. Godspeed, Jenny, you're with the angels now. Contributions to Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter (FOPAS), Parkville, MO. 64152, or Arrangements entrusted with Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville, MO. Condolences may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 11, 2019