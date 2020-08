Or Copy this URL to Share

Jennifer Dee Triplett 65, passed away July 24, 2020. Service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Olive Branch MBC 915 E 59th St KCMO. Visitation 10-11 Service at 11:00. Private Disposition Arr: A Better Place Funeral 913-789-9600.



