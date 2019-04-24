|
Jennifer England Henry Jennifer England Henry, 49, former teacher of Ray-Pec School District (Mrs. Diecidue) and retiree of the IRS, passed away on April 22nd, 2019. She leaves behind her loving husband Kevin Henry; Sons Ryan England (Tori): Dawson and Chandin Henry; and her precious Grandson Oliver. Also mourning her loss, her parents Michael and Sheila England; sisters Ann (Dave) Severson, Paula (Mike) Kies, Sara England, brother in law Shaun (Bane) Henry and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. Visitation on Saturday, April 27th, at 10 am. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church 1800 SW 150 Hwy, Lee's Summit, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Special Olympics at somo.org.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 24, 2019