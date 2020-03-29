|
Jennifer Evans Mann Jennifer Evans Mann, 55, of Los Angeles, California, passed away on March 18th after a brief illness. Jennifer was born on March 23, 1964, and is survived by her husband of 21 years, Julian Mann; her parents, Susan Baker Carruthers and William L. Evans, Jr.; her nephew, Charlie Blakeley; her sister-in-law, Joanne Mann, and her husband, William Benjamin; her brother-in-law, Michael de Mello, and his wife, Debbie; her aunt and uncle, Sandy and John Baker; and several cousins. Jenn was pre-deceased by her sister, Kitsy Evans Blakeley; her grandparents, Kay and John Baker and Ann And Leon Evans; and by Julian's parents, Joyce and Walter Mann. Jenn graduated from the Sunset Hill School in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1982. Throughout her life, she remained close to many of her childhood friends. Jenn was a Jewel Ball debutante in 1983. After graduating from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, she attended the Inchbald School of Design in London, England, for two years. In addition to her career as an interior designer, Jenn was also a talented painter. Her gregarious nature led her to serve on the board of her neighborhood association. Jenn lived most of her adult life in California. She spent many happy summers in Harbor Springs, Michigan, and she loved to travel. Her favorite activities included skiing, walking the beach with her beloved Scotties, and entertaining her friends. Jenn had a zest for life, along with boundless energy, great creativity, and a wonderful sense of style. She was loyal to her friends and kept them laughing with her quick wit. She was a devoted "Auntie Jenn" to her nephew, Charlie. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Memorial contributions may be made to The Pembroke Hill School (400 West 51st Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64112 or www.pembrokehill.org) or the .
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 29, 2020