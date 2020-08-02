Jennifer Hanger Jennifer Hanger, 51, died July 11 in Kansas City, Missouri after a long struggle with addiction. Jennifer was born in Salt Lake City, Utah February 8, 1969. She moved to Kansas City in 2019 to be closer to family. Her true loves were Diet Coke and rock and roll. She had an uncanny ability to get backstage at rock shows and meet many of her heroes. Jennifer graduated from Westminster College in Salt Lake City with a degree in philosophy. Uncommonly bright, she had a unique view of the world. She was a volunteer for the United Nations Association of Utah for several years. She was always up on politics, environmental and social issues and truly believed that Black Lives Matter. She was predeceased by her parents Al and Ella Mae Hanger. She is survived by her sister, Shirley English (Rex)and brother Earl Hanger and her nieces and nephew, Sarah Pope (Adam), Suelyn Padjen (Guy), Karen Crookston (Dan) and Greg Hanger. Jennifer will be remembered for persevering through difficult times. We would like to thank the local agencies that reached out to her during the past few months, ReDiscover, Princess House and other social services. She was blessed to meet many caring people and we are grateful for their help. Cremation Arrangements By Reflections Memorial



