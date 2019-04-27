Jennifer Liebnitz Jennifer D. Liebnitz, 78, passed away peacefully Apr. 24, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born Jennifer Dee McGonigle on Nov. 10, 1940, in Attica, KS, to Glen McGonigle and Josephine Shirar McGonigle. She attended elementary school in Council Grove and graduated from Junction City High School. Jennifer attended the University of Kansas her Freshman year before transferring to the University of Freiburg, Germany, where she studied harp at the conservatory and foreign language. She returned to the University of Kansas where she earned a Masters in Germanic Languages. Jennifer was a professional harpist and a member of the Mu Phi Epsilon professional music fraternity and the local musicians union. In addition to playing professionally, Jennifer passed on her love of music to the countless number of students she taught, many of whom have gone on to play professionally around the world. She served as Secretary and Membership Chairman of the American Harp Society and president of the local Lyra Chapter. Jennifer was a gifted teacher of German and Russian Language and Literature at UMKC and Rockhurst University and retired from Rockhurst as Assistant Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. She was preceded in death by a son, Karl Liebnitz, her parents, Glen and Josephine, and a brother, Dennis McGonigle. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Paul Liebnitz, four children, Phil Liebnitz (Jolee), John Liebnitz (Kassandra), David Liebnitz (Elle) and Katy (Liebnitz) Weber (Glen), and 8 grandchildren. Those who knew Jennifer best will always remember her passion for learning and teaching, her adventurous spirit and the selfless way she lived life, always putting family and others before herself. Cheerful in all weathers, Jennifer handled every adversity she faced with grace and courage including her lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease. Words can't describe the impact Jennifer made on the lives of so many. Visitation will be held 10:00 am on Mon, April 29 at St Francis Xavier Church, 52nd& Troost KCMO, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations for scholarship be made to Rockhurst University, 1100 Rockhurst Road, KCMO, 64110. Attn: Bebe Harrington. Condolences may be offered at mcgilleymidtownchapel.com. Arrangements through McGilley Midtown Chapel, 816-753-6200.



Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary