|
|
Jennifer Lynn Mapes-Camp Jennifer Lynn Mapes-Camp, 60, Overland Park, KS passed away on March 12, 2020 in Liberty, MO. She was born May 28, 1959 in Kansas City, KS, the daughter of Robert Lee and Anna Marie (Gunner) Mapes. Jennifer was a strong willed individual who fought her life's challenges independently. She had a happy and loving, but too short marriage with the love of her life, Gregory D. Camp. She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents. She had a lifelong love for animals, music, summers at the lake and the sun, sand and warmth on the beaches of Florida. She spent the majority of her career as a dialysis technician and was revered and specifically requested by many of her patients. Jennifer is survived by her brother, Jeffrey S. Mapes, Overland Park KS; her aunt and uncle, George and Virginia Terry, Carthage, MO; various cousins; and her stepson, Colt Warren. Those who knew Jennifer know she hated being the center of attention and would rather give than receive. In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Jennifer's character, it is suggested that all who wish to participate make a donation to the American Diabetes Association, 6900 College Blvd. Suite 250, Leawood, KS 66211; the , 1900 West 75th Street, Ste. 200, Prairie Village, Kansas 66208 or Wayside Waifs, 3901 Martha Truman Rd, Kansas City, MO 64137.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 17, 2020