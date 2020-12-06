Jennifer Marie RamseyDecember 15, 1982 - November 28, 2020Mission, Kansas - Jennifer Marie Ramsey, 37, of Mission, Kansas, passed away on November 28, 2020. Jennifer was born on December 15, 1982, in Kansas City, Kansas, the daughter of Jeffery and Jane Stewart. She is survived by both of her parents; son Blake Ramsey; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Jennifer was a devoted mother who was invested in all of her son's activities and a proud baseball mother. She also loved shopping, cars and animals. There will be a private family service on Wednesday, December 9, at 2 pm at Maple Hill Funeral Home. The service will be live streamed on Maple Hill Funeral Facebook page.