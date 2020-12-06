1/
Jennifer Marie Ramsey
1982 - 2020
Jennifer Marie Ramsey
December 15, 1982 - November 28, 2020
Mission, Kansas - Jennifer Marie Ramsey, 37, of Mission, Kansas, passed away on November 28, 2020. Jennifer was born on December 15, 1982, in Kansas City, Kansas, the daughter of Jeffery and Jane Stewart. She is survived by both of her parents; son Blake Ramsey; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Jennifer was a devoted mother who was invested in all of her son's activities and a proud baseball mother. She also loved shopping, cars and animals. There will be a private family service on Wednesday, December 9, at 2 pm at Maple Hill Funeral Home. The service will be live streamed on Maple Hill Funeral Facebook page.



Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Service
02:00 PM
Maple Hill Funeral Home
DEC
9
Service
02:00 PM
live streamed on Maple Hill Funeral Facebook page
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
(913) 831-3345
Memories & Condolences
December 5, 2020
Condolences to the family. We had many fun times when we lived in the same apartment complex and Rushton memories. She will be missed.
Nikki Jackson
Friend
