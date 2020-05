Or Copy this URL to Share

Jenny Dee Alpers 37, passed away April 27, 2020 after a courageous 17-month battle against cancer. A family graveside service will be held at Lobb Cem. A celebration of Jenny's life for all of her friends and family will be held later.





