Jeremy E. Martin Jeremy Edmund Martin, 44, of the Kansas City Northland, passed away unexpectedly on September 1, 2020, at St. Luke's Northland Hospital. Jeremy was born June 15, 1976, in St. Louis County, MO, the middle of three children of Stephen A. and Ann C. (Witzl) Martin. Jeremy grew up in Liberty, MO, where he graduated from Liberty High School in 1994. He was an All-American football player on the Liberty Blue Jay 1993 team. Jeremy later received his Bachelor's degree in 1999 from Kansas State University at Manhattan, where he also played football. He spent 20 years in sales in the pharmaceutical industry. Jeremy was engaged to be married to Kelli Glover. Jeremy loved his family and friends more than life. He leaves his son, Barrett; fiance', Kelli and her children, Sophie and Rhett; mother, Ann Martin; grandmother, Dorothy Witzl; brother, Scott Martin, his wife Kristen and their sons Sam, Ben and Zac; sister, Katie Lawson, her husband Greg and their sons Matt, Cam and Brooks; as well as other family members and many friends who will miss him greatly. Graveside services for friends and family will be held at 5:00 pm, Sunday, September 6, at Glenridge Cemetery, State Highway B at Shepherd Road, Liberty, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Jeremy Martin Memorial Trust c/o Jeremy's brother, Scott Martin. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com
. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.