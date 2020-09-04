1/1
Jeremy E. Martin
1976 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeremy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeremy E. Martin Jeremy Edmund Martin, 44, of the Kansas City Northland, passed away unexpectedly on September 1, 2020, at St. Luke's Northland Hospital. Jeremy was born June 15, 1976, in St. Louis County, MO, the middle of three children of Stephen A. and Ann C. (Witzl) Martin. Jeremy grew up in Liberty, MO, where he graduated from Liberty High School in 1994. He was an All-American football player on the Liberty Blue Jay 1993 team. Jeremy later received his Bachelor's degree in 1999 from Kansas State University at Manhattan, where he also played football. He spent 20 years in sales in the pharmaceutical industry. Jeremy was engaged to be married to Kelli Glover. Jeremy loved his family and friends more than life. He leaves his son, Barrett; fiance', Kelli and her children, Sophie and Rhett; mother, Ann Martin; grandmother, Dorothy Witzl; brother, Scott Martin, his wife Kristen and their sons Sam, Ben and Zac; sister, Katie Lawson, her husband Greg and their sons Matt, Cam and Brooks; as well as other family members and many friends who will miss him greatly. Graveside services for friends and family will be held at 5:00 pm, Sunday, September 6, at Glenridge Cemetery, State Highway B at Shepherd Road, Liberty, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Jeremy Martin Memorial Trust c/o Jeremy's brother, Scott Martin. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Graveside service
05:00 PM
Glenridge Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
1640 N. State Route 291
Liberty, MO 64068
(816) 781-8228
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved