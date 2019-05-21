Jeremy J. Thompson Jeremy J. Thompson was born August 6th, 1969 In Sedalia Missouri. He graduated from Smith-Cotton High School in 1987 & enlisted with the Navy, shortly after graduating boot camp he was honorably medically discharged. He worked in the IT field & was last employed with Script-pro January 2015-present. He passed away peacefully May 16th, 2019 at Kansas City Hospice House after being diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer, battling several different arthritics for a few years along with wanting knee replacements (no surgeon would do it because of his "young age" he asked 19 different surgeons), He suffered every day with the pain the majority the last 3-4 years but he tried to not let it affect his work ethic nor his personal life. He was always the person to put a smile on your face with his jokes, humor & various impersonations he'd make JUST for a "laugh", they say laughter is the best medicine & it did indeed make him extremely happy & well liked by everyone he came into contact with! Please continue to remember him this way!! He enjoyed smoking meats on his smoker, motorcycle rides, computers was his forte, time with his 3 fur-babies, singing karaoke alone or with friends with cocktails, always finding "a good deal" because who doesn't love a good deal?!?! He leaves behind a brother Charles C Thompson of Clinton Mo, a sister Danielle D Sebring, brother-in-law Curtis D Sebring of Oak Grove Mo, a niece Chelsea N Ross & her husband Dayln Ross of Kansas City Mo, ex wife Lisa A Maxon & a few aunts, several cousins. His wishes were to be cremated by Stonegate Crematorium of Harrisonville Mo. A celebration of life will be held at a location when it can be arranged in June.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 21, 2019