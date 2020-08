Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeremy P. Williams Jeremy Williams, 41, KCKS. died Aug.1, 2020. Memorial service 11am, Aug 22, 2020 at Overland Park First Assembly of God,7700 W. 75th Street, with a visitation prior at 10 AM. Arr. Heartland 816-313-1677



