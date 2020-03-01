Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
(913) 831-3345
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerold George
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerold "Bud" George


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerold "Bud" George Obituary
Jerold "Bud" George Jerold "Bud" George passed away on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020. He was born on December 8th, 1937 in Eldon, Missouri. He and his wife, Georgia, celebrated almost 60 years of marriage. Together, they had four children; Steven, Laura, Kathryn and Mary. Bud will be remembered for his stories, his sense of humor, and his loving heart. He is preceded in death by his wife, Georgia, and grandson, Alex Lomeli. He leaves behind his four children, twelve grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren. His service will be on Saturday, March 21st at Maple Hill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, his familyhas asked that donations be made to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -