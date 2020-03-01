|
Jerold "Bud" George Jerold "Bud" George passed away on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020. He was born on December 8th, 1937 in Eldon, Missouri. He and his wife, Georgia, celebrated almost 60 years of marriage. Together, they had four children; Steven, Laura, Kathryn and Mary. Bud will be remembered for his stories, his sense of humor, and his loving heart. He is preceded in death by his wife, Georgia, and grandson, Alex Lomeli. He leaves behind his four children, twelve grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren. His service will be on Saturday, March 21st at Maple Hill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, his familyhas asked that donations be made to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2020