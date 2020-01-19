Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Cohen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome Edwin Cohen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome Edwin Cohen Obituary
Jerome Edwin Cohen 2-20-29 to 1-17-20 Jerome Edwin Cohen, Korean War AirForce Veteran. Survived by wife of 63 years Barbara (Roffman) Cohen of Overland Park, Kansas. Daughters Vicki Cohen (Baltimore), Andy Woodward (Overland Park), Alison Levine (Atlanta). Sons-in-law Jay Woodward and Jonathan Levine. Grandchildren Rebecca, Nathan Rehr, Joel Woodward (Morgan Galloway), Emily Woodward, Olivia, Molly, Alexa Levine. Great-grandchildren Bryonna Galloway and Parker Woodward. Preceded in death by sister Cecile (Cohen) Milder. Graveside Service on January 20, 2020 at Beth El Cemetery, 11:00 am. Memorials suggested to Ascend Hospice, 4450 W. 109th Street, Suite 210, Overland Park, Kansas 66211 or the Nebraska Jewish Historical Society, 333 S. 132nd Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68154.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -