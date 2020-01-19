|
Jerome Edwin Cohen 2-20-29 to 1-17-20 Jerome Edwin Cohen, Korean War AirForce Veteran. Survived by wife of 63 years Barbara (Roffman) Cohen of Overland Park, Kansas. Daughters Vicki Cohen (Baltimore), Andy Woodward (Overland Park), Alison Levine (Atlanta). Sons-in-law Jay Woodward and Jonathan Levine. Grandchildren Rebecca, Nathan Rehr, Joel Woodward (Morgan Galloway), Emily Woodward, Olivia, Molly, Alexa Levine. Great-grandchildren Bryonna Galloway and Parker Woodward. Preceded in death by sister Cecile (Cohen) Milder. Graveside Service on January 20, 2020 at Beth El Cemetery, 11:00 am. Memorials suggested to Ascend Hospice, 4450 W. 109th Street, Suite 210, Overland Park, Kansas 66211 or the Nebraska Jewish Historical Society, 333 S. 132nd Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68154.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 19, 2020