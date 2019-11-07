|
Jerome Sandford Bolin Jerome Sandford Bolin, 86, of Kansas City, MO., beloved Father and Grandfather, departed into God's hands November 4, 2019. Services will be held at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church on Saturday November 9th, 2019 beginning with Visitation from 9:30 am 10:30am, Rosary at 10:30 am, and Mass at 11:00am. Jerry was born February 11, 1933 in Kansas City, MO. He was the son of John H. and Anna (Stone) Bolin and brother of John Bolin, Charles Bolin, and James Bolin who have all preceded him in death. He attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School, Bishop Lillis High School, graduating in 1950. He attended Rockhurst College before enlisting in the United States Coast Guard, where he served on the USCG Laurel. Jerry was active in the insurance industry for 48 years in several capacities including owning his own Agency. On February 15, 1958 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Kansas City, he married Patricia L. Bolin, who preceded him in death April 26, 2007. He was a member of St. Thomas More Parish in Kansas City. Jerry, whose six sons were all Eagle Scouts, volunteered and was a committee member of Cub Scout Pack 150 and Boy Scout Troop 150 for many years and later served as a District Commissioner for the BSA Heart of America Council. He was a supporter of the Ozanam Home for Boys, the Little Sisters of the Poor and the Benedictine Sisters of Mary, Queen of Apostles. Jerry was preceded in death by a son, Jerome T. Bolin on March 10, 2017. He is survived by sons, Michael J. (Debbie), James F. (Christina), Patrick L., Charles J. (Cheryl), Eric D. (Emily), daughter Bridget K. Quinn (Dan) and thirteen grandchildren; Kelly, Michael, Katie, Christian, Courtney, Annie, Sarah, Lexy, Sean, Blakeley, Brayden, May and Edwin. Pall Bearers will be James F. Bolin, Patrick L. Bolin, Charles J. Bolin, Eric D. Bolin, Michael C. Bolin, and Sean P. Bolin. Dad gave many hours to volunteering and helping others. He enjoyed bird hunting, sharing a laugh with friends, and spending time with his family. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor and the Benedictine Sisters of Mary, Queen of Apostles. Arrangements provided by the McGilley State Line Chapel, (816)942-6180.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 7, 2019