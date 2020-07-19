1/
Jerry Allen Hoke
Jerry Allen Hoke Jerry Allen Hoke passed into the loving arms of Jesus on July 15, 2020 at 6:39 PM, after fighting Multiple Myeloma for eight and one half years. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. with Funeral Services following at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 20, at Central Church of the Nazarene, 12600 W. 87th St. Lenexa, KS. Burial will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery, Burlington, Iowa. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Central Church of the Nazarene Work and Witness Scholarship Fund. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)


Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
