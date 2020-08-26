Jerry Ann Winburn 1931-2020 She was a trailblazer. She graduated high school at 16. She forged her birth year on her driver's license so she could get her first job. She turned a bookkeeper's position into a banking career, rising to become the institution's first female president. But for all the success she achieved in her business, she considered her biggest accomplishment to be the family she raised with the love of her life. Jerry Ann Winburn died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in her home in Decatur, Georgia. She was 89. She and her husband, Jack, who preceded her in death, would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on August 20. Jerry retired as president of the Bank of Lee's Summit at age 70. She was known for being a taskmaster with a soft heart. She would loan money to people who might be considered a risk, but first she made them look her in the eye and promise not to miss a payment. It was as though you owed her, personally. As a woman in what was largely a man's world, Jerry kept an eye out for hard-working and talented women and promoted them. She also let them know that there was no shame in putting your family first. She never missed one of her children's sporting events, plays or band concerts. She was room mother, working mother, never-missing anything mother. And partner to Jack in whatever goal they set: build a house, rehab a dozen others, travel America in their RV. Whew, what a team! She was fierce in all the good ways. And she persisted. (Long before that was a feminist catchphrase for breaking barriers and refusing to be silenced.) Born in tiny Carlow, Missouri, on August 7, 1931, Jerry grew up in nearby Jamesport. Her father, Roy Tolen, was a farmer who she lost at age 7. Her mother Madge was a strong matriarch who ran a restaurant. The story was that they named her Jerry after a mule. True or not, she displayed a legendary stubbornness, a strength and determination that would gird and guide her family. She married Jack Winburn in 1950, having just turned 19. They started out with nothing except everything it took: devotion, determination, tough skins and soft spots. Love, laughter, common sense and a common goal. Patience, forgiveness and a heap of faith. They made a life in Lee's Summit for more than five decades. And they made a family. With sons Jim and Jack and daughter Jan, they became The Five J's. They retired to Venice, Florida, and then eventually moved to Georgia. Their escapades are legion: mistakenly parking their RV in the dark of night on a hospital's rooftop helipad, marveling at first sight of a glacier in Alaska only to learn that they were walking across crevasses that could have swallowed them whole. Jerry believed with certainty that she would see her husband and son Jim again after her death and looked forward to that reunion. She spoke frequently of her gratitude for friendships of 70 years and new friends she made in Georgia. She is survived by her daughter, Jan Winburn; her son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Kristi Winburn; grandsons, Jake and Jim Winburn and granddaughter Ella Winburn Dorsey; two great grandsons, Jacek and Joseon Winburn; and two nieces and three nephews. A celebration of her life will be held in Lee's Summit sometime in 2021 when it is safe to gather. Her family wants to thank all who already have reached out to remember her.



