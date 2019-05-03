|
Jerry Annunzio Jerry Annunzio was born on October 26, 1936 to Richard & Zoe Annunzio in Jefferson, IA. Starting college at age 27; married with 2 young children, he earned 3 university degrees at UMKC. He was a guidance counselor at Park Hill High School, dept chair for 4 years, and retired after 26 years. Serving in numerous national & professional organizations, including an appointment by Gov. Carnahan. SCUBA certified to 130 ft at age 71. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents & his brother, Rick. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Edna; daughters, Zoan (Dave) & Susan (Mike); his sister, Janne; sisters-in-law, Jessie and Marietta; grandkids, Jillian, Lauren (Andrew), Alee, Valentina, & Cody. Celebration of Life will be 1 PM Saturday May 4, 2019 at Park Hill Christian Church, 6601 NW 72nd St, KCMO 64151. Visitation from 12-1 PM at the Church. Burial will be in White Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Park Hill Christian Church or Kansas City Hospice. (Arr. White Chapel Funeral Home, 816-452-8419)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2019