Jerry B. Barlow Jerry Blaine Barlow, 78, Basehor, KS passed away on June 16, 2019. The family will receive friends at the Visitation from 5 to 7 pm, and the Memorial Service will be at 7 pm, on Thur., June 20, followed by a Masonic Service all at the Alden-Harrington Funeral Home in Bonner Springs, KS. Jerry was born on January 2, 1941, in Gallatin, Missouri to Forrest Robert Barlow and Helen Marie (Brown) Barlow. Jerry graduated from Gallatin High School in Gallatin, Missouri. He was a retired Pipefitter and member of Local Union 533. Jerry was married to Marjorie Ann Kivett on January 12, 1962. She survives him. He is also survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Austin, of Independence and a son, David and daughter-in-law Melissa, of Leavenworth; two granddaughters, Sarah Barlow and Brigitte Perez; and three great-granddaughters, Madison, Vivianne, and Azalea. Jerry served on the City of Basehor Planning Board and was on the City Council for twelve years. Jerry returned to school in his late 40s while working full-time. He obtained an Associate's Degree from Kansas City Kansas Community College, his Bachelor of Arts from Park University, and his Master of Arts from Baker University. Jerry taught classes at Johnson County Community College and at the Pipefitter's Training Center. Jerry had a keen interest in all things mechanical and could fix just about anything. He loved learning, particularly, history and politics. Travel was a favorite pastime. Until he could no longer ride, he loved motorcycles as well. Jerry loved his wife and family and always supported their endeavors. He was great husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a friend to many. He was a member of the Blue Lodge, York Rite, Scottish Rite, and Abdallah Shrine. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the .



Published in Kansas City Star on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary