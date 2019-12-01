Home

Jerry Clayton Taylor Jerry Clayton Taylor, 79, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was born on October 22, 1940 in Springfield, Missouri and was raised in Kansas City. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Janet McCullough Taylor, a daughter, CatherineTaylor and a son, John (Jennifer) Taylor, and eight grandchildren: Meaghan, Emily, Molly, Matthew, Anna and Cate Coble, and Jack and Jane Taylor. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00am., Wednesday, December 4th. at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, 2 E. 75th. St., Kansas City, Missouri, with a Memorial Mass at 11:00am. The family requests memorial contributions to Rockhurst High School or Avila University. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 1, 2019
