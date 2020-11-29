1/
Jerry D. Marsh
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry D. Marsh
June 6, 1937 - November 20, 2020
Kansas City, Kansas - Jerry D. Marsh, 83, of KCKS, died Nov. 20, 2020. Jerry was born June 6, 1937, in Bedford, Iowa. He was a mechanic by trade and business owner of M&M Blower Service. He enjoyed fishing, camping and water skiing. He was a member of "Young at Heart" Street Rod Club, Golden Age Lodge, and Victory Hills Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife and the love of his life, Winifred; mother, Bessie Davis; brother, Bob Marsh; and brother-in-law, Jack Walton Sr. Survivors include children: Eddie Marsh, Patricia Marsh, Susan Norwood and her husband Calvin D. Norwood Jr.; grandchildren: Jared, Amy, Emily, Ashley, Tyler, Calvin III, Briana; numerous great grandchildren; brother, Jack and Martha Marsh; sister, Betty Walton and sister-in-law Joan Marsh. (Arrg: Park Lawn 523-1234)


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved