Jerry D. Marsh

June 6, 1937 - November 20, 2020

Kansas City, Kansas - Jerry D. Marsh, 83, of KCKS, died Nov. 20, 2020. Jerry was born June 6, 1937, in Bedford, Iowa. He was a mechanic by trade and business owner of M&M Blower Service. He enjoyed fishing, camping and water skiing. He was a member of "Young at Heart" Street Rod Club, Golden Age Lodge, and Victory Hills Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife and the love of his life, Winifred; mother, Bessie Davis; brother, Bob Marsh; and brother-in-law, Jack Walton Sr. Survivors include children: Eddie Marsh, Patricia Marsh, Susan Norwood and her husband Calvin D. Norwood Jr.; grandchildren: Jared, Amy, Emily, Ashley, Tyler, Calvin III, Briana; numerous great grandchildren; brother, Jack and Martha Marsh; sister, Betty Walton and sister-in-law Joan Marsh. (Arrg: Park Lawn 523-1234)





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store