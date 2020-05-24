Jerry D. Sheridan Jerry D. Sheridan, 84 years old, passed on to heaven May 18, 2020. He was married 63 years to Monty Watson Sheridan. Jerry was born in Raytown, Missouri and was the son of Ralph and Mae Sheridan. Jerry attended Raytown High School and later Hannibal-LaGrange University and William Jewell College. Jerry worked most of his life in the golf and tennis industry for Dunlop Sports Company, Diawa, Lynx, Srixon and most recently worked for Sheridan's Frozen Custard in the Catering Division. Jerry was an active member of Lenexa Baptist Church and gladly served throughout his life at Waldo Avenue Baptist Church, Amherst Baptist Church and Raytown Baptist Church. Jerry was kind and welcoming and never met a stranger. God's love was evident through Jerry's heart for genuinely caring about others. He was a dedicated man of faith and grateful to claim Jesus as Lord. He truly lived by Christ's example to lead with love. Jerry cared well for his family and is survived by his wife, Monty Sheridan, children Sue Hilton (Brian), Jim Sheridan (Stephanie) and John Sheridan (Cynthia). Grandchildren: Alex Hilton (Katlyn), Brett Hilton (Mati), Grant Hilton (Courtney), Caroline Sheridan Rubin (Ben), Anna Sheridan Powell (Carson) and Rebecca Sheridan, Courtney Sheridan and Matt Sheridan. Great-Grandchildren: Evelyn Hilton and Stanley Dean Hilton. Jerry was predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Mae Sheridan and his brother, Don Sheridan and sister Dorothy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lenexa Baptist Church and Hannibal-LaGrange University. A future Celebration of Life will be announced.



