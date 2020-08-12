Jerry Dale Edison Jerry Dale Edison passed away on August 8, 2020 at his home in Blue Springs, Missouri at the age of 83. Jerry was born on April 28, 1937 to Howard and Hazel Edison in Newburg, Missouri. He attended school in Newburg, Missouri and later earned a BS in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy-Rolla. While attending college, he got the opportunity to learn to fly airplanes. He joined the United States Army and continued to fly a variety of planes in the United States and Germany. He was later called to serve in the Vietnam War. He served in the Army for over seven years and later served in the United States Army Reserve for fourteen years. He retired with the rank of Major. He was also a member of American Legion Post #499 in Blue Springs, Missouri. Jerry flew with TWA for 31 years both in the United States and overseas. Jerry was a quiet man, but if you mentioned airplanes, his eyes would light up and he was ready to talk for hours. He loved to play golf, watch sports, read and to be with his family, especially if a good meal was involved. Jerry was a member of First Baptist Church of Blue Springs. He was active in several groups in the church and enjoyed many different activities and study sessions. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; grandsons, Brandon Gourley and Austin Kincaid; siblings, Donald Edison, Fern Nelson, Norma Jean Edison, Audrey Alexander, Wilda Elting and Rita Kohlstadt. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of twenty years, Linda, of the home at Cedarhurst Assisted Living; daughters, Donna Edison of Knoxville, Missouri and Dr. Karen Edison (Dr. David Fleming) of Columbia, Missouri; grandson, Dustin Kincade of Phoenix, Arizona; brother-in-law, Dan Blackwell (Nancy) of Lee's Summit, Missouri and Keith Blackwell (Minnie) of Dallas, Texas. There will be no service at this time. Jerry chose to be cremated and will rest at Swan Lake Memorial Park in Grain Valley, Missouri. The family requests no flowers. If you wish, donations can be made in Jerry's name to the Community Outreach at: Impact, 4500 Little Blue Parkway, Independence, Missouri 64057 Arrangements Chapel of Memories Funeral Home 816-463-4030.



