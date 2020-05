Or Copy this URL to Share

Jerry P Daniel Jerry Daniel 77, Creighton, MO died May 24, 2020. Cremation. A Celebration of Life Graveside, 11 am, Sat. May 30, 2020 at Byler Cemetery near Creighton. (Arr. Dickey FH, Harrisonville, MO 816-884-6244)



