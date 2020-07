Or Copy this URL to Share

Jerry Dean Deardorff 78, passed away July 11, 2020. Visitation: 10-11 a.m., July 14, First Baptist Church in Lexington, MO. A funeral service will follow at 11a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Odessa Cemetery in Odessa, MO.



