Jerry Dee Epp 11-20-48 to 8-25-19 Jerry Epp, of Raytown, MO, died in his home of cancer. He was raised in Henderson, NE and Fulton, MO. He attended and graduated form the University of Missouri. He was a disabled Vietnam Veteran. Jerry coached the Raytown Raiders kid's football team for almost 10 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, RV traveling, and working on cars. His latest joy was his Harley V-Rod Trike and matching Ford Truck, taking them to Car Shows around the area. He is survived by son Jeremy Love-Epp - Boston, MA, daughter Kristin Epp - Aberdeen, SD, wife Karen Love and nephew Noah Allen of the home. Memorial Visitation and Celebration of Life will be held Wed, Sept. 4th from 5-10pm at the Center at 14605 E 40 Hwy, Independence, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 1, 2019