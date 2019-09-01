Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Epp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Dee Epp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Dee Epp Obituary
Jerry Dee Epp 11-20-48 to 8-25-19 Jerry Epp, of Raytown, MO, died in his home of cancer. He was raised in Henderson, NE and Fulton, MO. He attended and graduated form the University of Missouri. He was a disabled Vietnam Veteran. Jerry coached the Raytown Raiders kid's football team for almost 10 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, RV traveling, and working on cars. His latest joy was his Harley V-Rod Trike and matching Ford Truck, taking them to Car Shows around the area. He is survived by son Jeremy Love-Epp - Boston, MA, daughter Kristin Epp - Aberdeen, SD, wife Karen Love and nephew Noah Allen of the home. Memorial Visitation and Celebration of Life will be held Wed, Sept. 4th from 5-10pm at the Center at 14605 E 40 Hwy, Independence, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.