Jerry Franklin Campbell Jerry Campbell was born in Kansas City, MO in 1936 and died in Seattle on June 10, 2019 following a brief illness. A graduate of Southeast HS ('54) and UMKC ('58), during his 82 years he achieved the goals that mattered most to him: a successful career followed by time to explore the world, give back to his communities, develop a decent golf game, and make a fantastic paella. His loving marriage to Kate (Shrago) spanned more than 60 years. Most rewarding to him was his legacy to the future: their four children, seven grandchildren, and great grandson. They, his extended family, and his many friends will miss his intelligence, humor, warmth, support, and kindness.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 16, 2019