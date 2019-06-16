Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Franklin Campbell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerry Franklin Campbell Obituary
Jerry Franklin Campbell Jerry Campbell was born in Kansas City, MO in 1936 and died in Seattle on June 10, 2019 following a brief illness. A graduate of Southeast HS ('54) and UMKC ('58), during his 82 years he achieved the goals that mattered most to him: a successful career followed by time to explore the world, give back to his communities, develop a decent golf game, and make a fantastic paella. His loving marriage to Kate (Shrago) spanned more than 60 years. Most rewarding to him was his legacy to the future: their four children, seven grandchildren, and great grandson. They, his extended family, and his many friends will miss his intelligence, humor, warmth, support, and kindness.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.