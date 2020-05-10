I was so sad to read of Jerry's passing. He was a dear friend of many years,because of his wonderful mother Rose. My parents,Mae & Jim Cariddi,lived next door to Jerry & Rose,on Van Brunt,in NE. Jerry struggled for many years,with his medical history,but was always a kind & gentle soul. I hope he is at peace now & may God speed him to heaven,where he can be with his family,once again.

Ginna Cariddi Terrill

Friend