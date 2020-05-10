Jerry Garafolo Jerry Garafolo of NE Kansas City, MO, passed away at the KC Hospice House on May 4, 2020. He was born June 26, 1944 and was a 1962 graduate of Northeast High School. He was preceded in death by his parents Jerry and Rose (Achille) Garafolo, and his brother Joseph Garafolo. Rest in peace dear friend Russ, Su, Speedy and Diane. Per Jerry's wishes, there will be no services.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 10, 2020.