Jerry Garafolo
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Garafolo Jerry Garafolo of NE Kansas City, MO, passed away at the KC Hospice House on May 4, 2020. He was born June 26, 1944 and was a 1962 graduate of Northeast High School. He was preceded in death by his parents Jerry and Rose (Achille) Garafolo, and his brother Joseph Garafolo. Rest in peace dear friend Russ, Su, Speedy and Diane. Per Jerry's wishes, there will be no services.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 6, 2020
I was so sad to read of Jerry's passing. He was a dear friend of many years,because of his wonderful mother Rose. My parents,Mae & Jim Cariddi,lived next door to Jerry & Rose,on Van Brunt,in NE. Jerry struggled for many years,with his medical history,but was always a kind & gentle soul. I hope he is at peace now & may God speed him to heaven,where he can be with his family,once again.
Ginna Cariddi Terrill
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved