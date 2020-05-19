Jerry Harkins Jr.
Jerry Harkins, Jr. Jerry Harkins, Jr., 91, of Rock Island, Ill., died Tuesday May 12, 2020 at UnityPoint-Trinity, Rock Island. Due to public gathering restrictions a private family graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery. A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the St. Patrick Society Quad Cities, P.O. Box 4487, Davenport, Iowa 52808 Jerry was born April 5, 1929 in Des Moines, Iowa, a son of Jerry Harkins, Sr. and Maurine Bredimus Harkins. He was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran. Jerry graduated from and received his undergraduate degree and Juris Doctorate degree from Kansas City University, Kansas City, Mo. He married Rita Warren on July 29, 1974 in Rock Island. He was previously married to Dolores Kenning. Jerry spent many years playing golf. When he wasn't playing golf, he worked in banking, finance, and political consulting. He was a member of St. Patrick Society of the Quad Cities. Surviving are his wife, Rita, of Rock Island; children, Joe (Connie) Harkins, of McPherson, Kan., Pat (Allyson) Harkins, Raymore, Mo., Luke Harkins, Lenexa, Kan., Mary (Don) Quinn, Kansas City, Mo., Katy (Mike) Urbik, Wheaton, Ill., Frank Harkins, Mission, Kan., Mike (Sonya) Harkins, Seattle, Wash., Danny (Sandi) Harkins, Overland Park, Kan., Molly Harkins, Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico and Jameson Harkins, Portland, Ore. ; 34 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; sister, Kay Gangel, Kansas City, Mo.; and sister-in-law, Maria Harkins, Pataskala, Ohio. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tom Harkins; and grandson, Rev. Evan Harkins. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com

Published in Kansas City Star on May 19, 2020.
