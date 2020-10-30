Jerry Heavin

December 19, 1951 - October 20, 2020

Eagle, Idaho - Jerry Heavin was born on December 19th, 1951, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to Margret JoAnn (Dawson) Heavin and Joseph Franklin Heavin. He came from modest beginnings, the house he came home to, not originally outfitted with electricity or running water, as his parents, farmers, worked to turn the land. He has one sister, Janet (Heavin) Hoskins, who was with him and his wife Marla (Rau) Heavin at the time of his death from a complication during a cardiac procedure in St. Louis on October 20th, 2020.

Jerry was educated in Fremont and Van Buren, Missouri, in a small schoolhouse. Growing up, he worked alongside his dad and uncle, harvesting timber, working their sawmill and subsequently raising cattle. His parents taught him to love the outdoors, and his hours boating and trout fishing the Current and Eleven Point rivers, and hunting in Carter County, created a foundation that later led him to hunting and fly fishing across the United States and throughout the world.

Jerry graduated from Van Buren High School in a class of 32 students. He began engineering school at the University of Missouri Rolla. To support himself, he alternated each school semester with a semester working. He met his wife, Marla, on a blind date, marrying on March 22nd, 1975. She was the only love of his life and his greatest supporter. As a civil engineer, Jerry began working for the Missouri Pacific Railroad, and remained with the railroad as it was bought by Southern Pacific and later Union Pacific. Over his career, he and Marla moved over 20 times, during which they had their daughter, Sarah Heavin, in 1980, and son, Joseph Heavin, in 1986. In 1987, a Union Pacific vice president, appreciating his work ethic and intelligence, sponsored him in the prestigious Sloan School of Management at MIT, where he earned his MBA. This program led him to study and visit the engineering marvels of the Panama Canal and Great Wall of China. He remained with Union Pacific, eventually settling in Boise, Idaho, where he earned the title of General Superintendent.

In 1998, Jerry had his first heart attack. He recovered, providing him with 22 years to watch both his son and daughter marry, and giving him the chance to meet his four surviving grandchildren, Willa Saunders, Waylon Saunders, Clara Heavin, and Benjamin Heavin, as well as develop close relationships with his daughter-in-law Katherine (Hammers) Heavin and his son-in-law, Zachary Saunders.

Jerry left Union Pacific in 1998, later joining Kansas City Southern in 2001, where he remained until he retired in 2007. Returning to Missouri reconnected him with his lifelong Ozark friends and family. In 2007, he bought a home and farm in Carter County, where he began a decades-long process of restoring the land to its natural habitat. He reintroduced native wildfowl, allowing him to hunt with his family and friends. In recent years, he was brought great happiness from the pictures friends sent of bull elk returning.

Combining his love of fishing and travel, Jerry fished in Norway, Argentina, Mexico, and Peru, but he loved the Northwest and Missouri rivers best. He rode trains with friends on four continents. Most will agree that Jerry Heavin was the smartest man they knew, but also full of heart. He was a perfect balance of gravitas and approachability. He was a role model for many. It was customary for Marla's brothers, his nephews, nieces, children, and all in the community to get advice from Jerry on a variety of topics. Many will continue to hear his voice as they navigate choices, both big and small. Jerry was a life-long scholar, learning everything possible about economics and civil war history. He appreciated action, honesty, friendship, and a good dog. He hated big government, crony capitalism, injustice of any kind, and any policy that penalized immigrants or disenfranchised people.

Jerry will be missed at the table of his breakfast club where he dined most mornings with his lifelong friends, by fisherman in many rivers, every deer and elk season, as well as by his children, grandchildren, and wife of 45 years. Due to COVID-19, services will be with close family, with memorial services at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a cause that helps immigrants or those less fortunate. One cause close to the family is Angel Tree; donations can be sent to Ms. Sandarciero, 169 Carter 312, Van Buren, MO, 93965.





