Jerry Joe Cook Jerry Joe Cook, 87, of Pleasant Hill, MO, loving husband and father, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Jerry was born on August 15, 1932, in Smithton, MO the youngest son of Rev. Frank and Blanche (Davis) Cook. He served four years in the Air Force, with most of his time in Guam. Jerry cherished his relationship with Jesus. He was dedicated to reading and memorizing scripture and serving others. He graduated from UMKC in 1976 with a geography degree. Jerry worked in the composing department at the Kansas City Star for 32 years. He lived most of his life in the Kansas City area. He had a passion for traveling and had visited all fifty states. In his spare time he enjoyed golfing, puzzles, reading, playing board games and winters on the beach in Florida. He was a patient, kind, gentle man with many dear friends. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sue Cook, and step-children Lisa (Rob) Cohen and Jason (Alexis) Gourd, and his son Tod Cook. He was especially proud of his grandchildren: Zach and Levi Cohen, Carter, Taylor and Brooklynn Gourd. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and two sisters. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 1:00pm with services to follow at 2:00pm at Park Lawn Funeral Home, located at 8251 Hillcrest Rd, KCMO. Memorial contributions may be made to the Manna Fellowship Building Fund, 17324 S. 291 Hwy, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 5, 2019