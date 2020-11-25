1/1
Jerry L. McPherson
1937 - 2020
Jerry L. McPherson
November 22, 2020
Kansas City, Kansas - Jerry L. McPherson, 83, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Funeral Services will be private, there will be a live stream of the services at www.porterfuneralhome.com.
Jerry was born November 1, 1937 in McLouth, KS, son of Leland and Mildred (Osborn) McPherson. He graduated from McLouth High School in 1955 and from McPherson College in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science in Education.
He taught in Axtell and Clearwater before taking a position at Tonganoxie Unified School District. In Tonganoxie, he was a teacher, coach and athletic director. He later served as a school board member for 8 years. He was a long-time resident of Tonganoxie, KS prior to living in Kansas City, KS.
He was in real estate and mortgage banking until his retirement. One of his greatest pleasures was spending time with his family. His grandchildren brought him so much joy, and he always loved attending their activities and cheering them on. He loved sports and was an avid Jayhawk fan. He especially looked forward to KU basketball season. He loved being in Allen Fieldhouse to support the Jayhawks.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leland and Mildred (Osborn) McPherson and his wife, Ila (Gauby) McPherson of 7 years. He is survived by his wife Esther (Hernandez) McPherson of 53 years. Other survivors include two sons, Rick (Michele) Tonganoxie, Mark (Michelle) Kansas City, MO and one daughter Krista (Glenn) Robertson, Lawrence and 8 grandchildren, his brother Larry (Frances) Eudora and sister Carolyn, Washington and many beloved nieces and nephews.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Funeral Home
1835 Minnesota Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
(913) 621-6400
Memories & Condolences
November 24, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all through this difficult time.
Love ,Cindy Ogrady
Cindy Ogrady
Family
November 24, 2020
Jeanne Doege
November 24, 2020
Sarah Mirembe
Friend
