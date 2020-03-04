|
Jerry Lea Peters Jerry, 74, died February 23, 2020 in her home in Las Vegas, Nevada. As a native of Raytown, Missouri, her funeral service will be held Sunday, March 08, 2020 at Floral Hills Funeral Home at 12pm with visitation at 11am. Jerry was born on June 22, 1945 in Kansas City to Beatrice Hall and Gerald Crain. She attended East High School and later found her career at JCPenney's, where she served in the Human Resources department from December 1977 to December 1998. She married Robert Peters on May 5, 1964 and they had one son, Robby. After living in Raytown for the majority of her life and various trips to Las Vegas, Jerry and Bob decided to make Las Vegas their new "home". Jerry had many hobbies which included traveling and making memories with family, shopping, and always staying in the know with the latest entertainment gossip. Jerry always enjoyed helping anyone in need. Jerry is preceded in death by her parents, Gerald Crain and Beatrice Hall; brothers, Gerald Crain II, Rodger Crain, Larry Crain, and Billy Crain; sisters, Karen Linquist and Linda Madrid. She is survived by her husband, Robert; son, Robby; daughter in laws, Teresa Lamar and Maria Peters; grandchildren, Lindsey (Billy) Hunziker, Amanda (Clayton) McCullough, Paige Lamar, Lane Peters; great grandchildren, Sophie, Cora and Charlee; along with many other nieces, nephews, coworkers and friends. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hands of Grace; PO Box 113, Blue Springs, MO 64013. www.floralhillsfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 4, 2020