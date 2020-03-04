Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
(816) 353-1218
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Lea Peters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Lea Peters Obituary
Jerry Lea Peters Jerry, 74, died February 23, 2020 in her home in Las Vegas, Nevada. As a native of Raytown, Missouri, her funeral service will be held Sunday, March 08, 2020 at Floral Hills Funeral Home at 12pm with visitation at 11am. Jerry was born on June 22, 1945 in Kansas City to Beatrice Hall and Gerald Crain. She attended East High School and later found her career at JCPenney's, where she served in the Human Resources department from December 1977 to December 1998. She married Robert Peters on May 5, 1964 and they had one son, Robby. After living in Raytown for the majority of her life and various trips to Las Vegas, Jerry and Bob decided to make Las Vegas their new "home". Jerry had many hobbies which included traveling and making memories with family, shopping, and always staying in the know with the latest entertainment gossip. Jerry always enjoyed helping anyone in need. Jerry is preceded in death by her parents, Gerald Crain and Beatrice Hall; brothers, Gerald Crain II, Rodger Crain, Larry Crain, and Billy Crain; sisters, Karen Linquist and Linda Madrid. She is survived by her husband, Robert; son, Robby; daughter in laws, Teresa Lamar and Maria Peters; grandchildren, Lindsey (Billy) Hunziker, Amanda (Clayton) McCullough, Paige Lamar, Lane Peters; great grandchildren, Sophie, Cora and Charlee; along with many other nieces, nephews, coworkers and friends. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hands of Grace; PO Box 113, Blue Springs, MO 64013. www.floralhillsfuneralhome.com
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -