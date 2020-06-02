Jerry Lee Vanlanker
Jerry Lee Vanlanker On May 26, 2020 Jerry VanLanker, 71 ,, passed leaving behind a loving family and a 44 year battle with ulcerative colitis. Jerry was never defined by his illness. He was a Catholic, union painter, avid clock collector, a respected member and treasurer of Chapter 36 Clock Club plus 47 years in NAWCC. Jerry held fast to his Raytown High School friends especially Ted Dickhout. He leaves behind a loving wife Judy, daughters Micki Hammons and Kelly Miller, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, stepsons Scott and Chris Millbern, sisters Evelyn Koronich (deceased) Bobi Raysik and Vickie VanLanker. Son of Victor VanLanker (deceased) and Maxine Apato of Jacksonville, FLA. A private graveside service with a Life Celebration held at a later date.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 2, 2020.
