Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
(816) 942-6180
For more information about
Jerry Lewis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Lewis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerry Lewis Jerry Lewis, 95, the youngest of eight children, was born on February 4, 1924 to Ella Mae Barbee and Alfred Nathan Lewis in Kansas City, Missouri. He was the last surviving of his siblings Ruby (Red Laster), Everett (Grace), Ray, Kate, Helen (O.D. Sharp) and Denny (Hoot Gibson). Jerry leaves his wife Ruth, and children Carolyn (Klaus), Gary (Mary), and Nancy (Peter). He also leaves behind grandchildren Andy, Matthew (Allison), Margret (Duncan), and Danja, and great grandson Casey. The Memorial Service will be held at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life Reception will follow the serviceat Centerview, 227 Municipal Circle, Raymore, MO. Please refer towww.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com for full obituary.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now