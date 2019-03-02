|
Jerry Lewis Jerry Lewis, 95, the youngest of eight children, was born on February 4, 1924 to Ella Mae Barbee and Alfred Nathan Lewis in Kansas City, Missouri. He was the last surviving of his siblings Ruby (Red Laster), Everett (Grace), Ray, Kate, Helen (O.D. Sharp) and Denny (Hoot Gibson). Jerry leaves his wife Ruth, and children Carolyn (Klaus), Gary (Mary), and Nancy (Peter). He also leaves behind grandchildren Andy, Matthew (Allison), Margret (Duncan), and Danja, and great grandson Casey. The Memorial Service will be held at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life Reception will follow the serviceat Centerview, 227 Municipal Circle, Raymore, MO. Please refer towww.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com for full obituary.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 2, 2019