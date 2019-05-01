|
|
Jerry Mayer Jerry Mayer, 87, of Overland Park, Kansas, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Please join the family Thursday, May 2nd from 5-7:00 PM at O'Neills, 9417 Mission Road, Leawood, KS for "Manhattans on Mayer". Jerry was born January 7, 1932, in Oklahoma City, OK. He was a Korean War Veteran serving in the United States Air Force. He was a Human Resource Manager for AT&T retiring in 1985. He enjoyed fishing and golfing. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife Peggy S. Mayer in 2007. He is survived by 4 children, Mark Mayer, Marcia Kreimendahl (Jeff), Mindy Holt (Tom), Matt Mayer (Sandy), 5 grandkids, Lindsay Kreimendahl, Blake Kreimendahl (Ambria), Evan Captain (Meghan), Alex Holt, Lena Mayer, 4 great grandchildren, Halle, Leila, Atticus, and Bennett. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 1, 2019