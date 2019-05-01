Kansas City Star Obituaries
Jerry Mayer

Jerry Mayer Obituary
Jerry Mayer Jerry Mayer, 87, of Overland Park, Kansas, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Please join the family Thursday, May 2nd from 5-7:00 PM at O'Neills, 9417 Mission Road, Leawood, KS for "Manhattans on Mayer". Jerry was born January 7, 1932, in Oklahoma City, OK. He was a Korean War Veteran serving in the United States Air Force. He was a Human Resource Manager for AT&T retiring in 1985. He enjoyed fishing and golfing. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife Peggy S. Mayer in 2007. He is survived by 4 children, Mark Mayer, Marcia Kreimendahl (Jeff), Mindy Holt (Tom), Matt Mayer (Sandy), 5 grandkids, Lindsay Kreimendahl, Blake Kreimendahl (Ambria), Evan Captain (Meghan), Alex Holt, Lena Mayer, 4 great grandchildren, Halle, Leila, Atticus, and Bennett. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 1, 2019
