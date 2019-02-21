Jerry R. McCulloh Jerry R. McCulloh, "Red", 93, Kansas City, MO passed away Feb. 19, 2019 at his home. Services are Saturday, Feb. 23 at St Andrew Catholic Church, 6415 NE Antioch Road, Gladstone, MO. Visitation from 10:-10:45, Rosary at 10:45, Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. Burial with Military Honors to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 5001 NE Cookingham Road, Kansas City. Jerry was born Oct. 21, 1925 in Cass County, MO to Millard and Elsie (Shipley) McCulloh. He served in the US Navy then worked for Kansas City Power & Light for 35 years. He enjoyed sports, fishing, travel and history. Jerry and his wife, Ruth Ann, were founding members of St Andrew Catholic Church. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his loving wife of 63 years, Ruth Ann (Watson) McCulloh. Survivors include his children Margaret "Peggy" (Stewart) Rueckert, Susan Martin, Jerry M. (Deloris) McCulloh, Jim (Betty) McCulloh, Joyce (Troy) Tweedy and Kathleen (Eddie) Lewis; grandchildren Tim (Je-Anne) Rueckert, Christy (David) Patton, Matt (Jeni) Rueckert, Drs. Russell (Liz) McCulloh, Brandon (Danell) McCulloh, Rachel McCulloh, Amy Tweedy, Stephanie Lewis, Ryan Lewis and Megan Lewis; nine great-grandsons, nine great-granddaughters; and five great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St Andrew Catholic Church. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com as arrangements are under the direction of McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, 816-453-7700



