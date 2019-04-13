Jerry Neil Simmons Jerry Neil Simmons, 79, of Parkville, MO, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at the North Care Hospice House of N.K.C., MO. He was born January 10, 1940 in Grant City, MO to Virgil Everett and Mary "Vi" (Kobbe) Simmons. Jerry married Judy Frances Sherrow May 6, 1966 in Maryville, MO. He worked as a Purchasing and Personnel Supervisor at several area packing houses and later, as a Supervisor for North Kansas City Iron & Metal. Jerry was a member of the First Christian Church of Platte City and loved fishing, cooking, and spending time with his kids and grandkids. As a loving family man, he donated a kidney to his brother Burl Dale Simmons in 1974. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his step father Willie Downey; his brothers Burl Dale, Victor Rae and Virgil Galen Simmons; and numerous aunts and uncles. He is survived by: his wife Judy of the home; his daughter Shawn (Dave) McCullough of Platte City; his son Scott (Natasha) Simmons of Roeland Park, KS; 5 grandchildren Kyle and Connor McCullough, Kaleb, Meili, and Kaeson Simmons; and sister-in-law Susie Simmons. Per his wishes, Jerry will be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time. Memorial contributions can be given to: First Christian Church of Platte City, North Care Hospice House, or to a . Arrangements By: Rollins Funeral HomePlatte City, MO. www.rollinsfuneralhome.net

