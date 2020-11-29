Jerry Ray Halterman
November 23, 2020
Rochester, Indiana - Jerry Ray Halterman, 60, entered into Heaven on November 23, 2020 after an unexpected illness at his home. Jerry was born in Rochester, Indiana on February 20, 1960 to Ned and Jane Tobey Halterman. He graduated from Rochester High School in 1978 and then Purdue University in 1982. Jerry married Susan Lynn Smith on June 4, 1983. He began his career with Monsanto and after 18 years joined John Deere & Co. He was the Marketing Director of Operating Stations at the time of his retirement in 2016. A man of strong faith, Jerry lived a generous life and was an active member of United Methodist Church of the Resurrection. Jerry and Susan moved back to Indiana a year ago to be closer to family and their farms. Survivors include his wife, Susan, two daughters Jillian Williams (Ben) of Seattle, WA, Katherine Halterman of Kansas City, MO. Private family services were held for Jerry, with a celebration of life to follow in 2021. Memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice in Rochester, IN or the Backpack Ministry at The United Methodist Church of the Resurrection. A full obituary and electronic messages of sympathy can be found at https://www.goodfamilyfh.com
.