Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri
5561 Northwest Barry Road
Kansas City, MO 64154
816-822-9888
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Christian Church
4601 Main Street
Kansas City, MO
Jerry Richard Porter


1931 - 2019
Jerry Richard Porter Obituary
Jerry Richard Porter Jerry Richard Porter was born in Woodward, OK, on Feb 15, 1931. He was preceded in death by parents Essig Upton and Willie Porter, two brothers, Wayne and Essig Upton Jr. and one sister, Shirley. A graduate of Monte Vista, CO, high school, Jerry entered Phillips University in Enid, OK to pursue a pre-seminary Bachelor of Arts Degree. He received the Master of Ministry from Brite Divinity School of Texas Christian University in 1953 and married Julia Cordill of Lancaster, TX, in 1956. The couple had four daughters; Patricia, Beth, Jerri Lynne, and Frances Ann. While serving as Senior Minister of First Christian Church in Marshfield, MO, Jerry accepted the call to pastor a newly founded Disciples of Christ Christian Church in Overland Park, KS. At that time Hillcrest Christian Church was meeting in Hillcrest Junior High School. Under his leadership and love, Hillcrest Christian Church purchased land, built two buildings and was recognized as one of the fastest growing Disciples of Christ churches in the United States. In 1983 Jerry married Donna Walters and together they shared 36 years of travel, church service and family. After 22 years as Senior Minister, Jerry left Hillcrest and studied Intentional Interim Ministry for Kansas City Disciples of Christ Churches. The call to Interim Ministry took Jerry and Donna to Eastgate Christian Church, Independence Blvd Christian, First Christian Church of Olathe, Park Hill Christian and First Christian of Smithville. In 1993, he left Interim Ministry to become Senior Minister of the Smithville First Christian Church. During the 6 years as Senior Pastor, the Smithville Church built an addition that doubled the space of the church, increased attendance by 50%, and tripled the financial offerings to outreach and church management. Jerry retired from active ministry in 1999 and he and his wife, Donna, joined Community Christian Church in Kansas City, MO. Jerry served as Minister of Outreach and was an active member until his illness in 2011. Jerry's passions were backpacking in the mountains and mission work with Habitat for Humanity. A highlight of his Habitat projects was the build he did with Jimmy Carter in Romania. Jerry Porter will be remembered as the gentle shepherd who loved pastoral care and leading churches toward outreach to those in need. Jerry is survived by wife, Donna, 4 daughters: Pattie Whitmer (Tim), Jerri Lynne Porter, Beth Sakumura (Eric), Frankie Conroy (Tom), and 6 grandchildren: Michaela, Carly, Kirin, Samantha, Jerry, & Brenan; a stepdaughter, Terri Sue Wensinger (Jack) and 3 grandsons: Max, Sam, and Charlie Wensinger; a stepson, Brad Walters (Michelle) and 3 grandsons: Taylor, Logan, and Will Walters. A memorial service will be held on Aug. 24 at 11:00 A.M. in the Community Christian Church, 4601 Main Street, Kansas City, MO, followed by a luncheon. Memorial contributions to celebrate Jerry's life may be sent to Community Christian Church.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 11, 2019
