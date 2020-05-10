Jerry Southern
1947 - 2020
Jerry Southern Jerry Southern, age 72, died May 2, 2020 at the KC Hospice Home on Wornall, Kansas City, MO. He was born September 27, 1947 in Ash Grove, MO, the son of John M. and Lenora E. (Shepard) Southern. Surviving is his wife of 53 years, Judy (Turner) Southern, Belton, MO. One brother, Carl Southern and his wife Sandra of Lathrop, MO. Two sisters, Ella Louise Cramer, Belton, MO, and Johnnie Villalobos and her husband Robert (a fellow brother from VN) of Belton, MO. Jerry and Judy operated the Southern Lawn Service for 35 years. His greatest accomplishment was being in the U S Army, serving in Vietnam 1967-68. He honors his brothers from the B-3-60 9th Infantry Division, Mobile Riverine Raiders. No service at this time. Inurnment will be scheduled at a later time at Belton Cemetery.


Published in Kansas City Star on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Inurnment
Belton Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McGilley & George Funeral Home and Cremation Services
611 Chestnut
Belton, MO 64012
8163222995
