Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home
119 E FRANKLIN ST
Liberty, MO 64068
(816) 781-2000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home
119 E FRANKLIN ST
Liberty, MO 64068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Nicholson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Wayne Nicholson


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Wayne Nicholson Obituary
Jerry Wayne Nicholson Jerry Nicholson of Liberty, MO, is now resting in peace having passed away on January 18, 2020 at the age of 82 years after a courageous battle with cancer. Jerry was born August 23, 1937 in Monarch, OK, one of six children to Edward and Myrtle (Farmer) Nichlesen. Upon graduation from high school in 1956, Jerry joined the United States Army and served until May 1959. He then moved to Kansas City, MO and began a 32 year career at the U.S. Post Office, retiring in 1992. That year, he and his wife Norma, moved to Liberty, MO. For many years after retirement Jerry maintained and ever expanded a spectacular garden. His passion for gardening was reflected in the mountains of fresh fruits and vegetables he freely shared with others. He is preceded in death by his sisters Lois Luce and Doris Knowles, his brothers Bob and Bill, and his son Jerry W. (Butch) Nicholson, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Norma Lee Nicholson, daughter Karen Palmer (Lester), grandchildren Russell and Caitlin, and step-daughters Janie Pierre (Wayne), Joy Brooks (Troy), and grandchildren Jon Pierre, Josh Ballew (Aimee), Jeff Ballew (Amy), Jessica Ballew, and Alex Brooks, one great-grandson Jacob Ballew, his brother Harold Nicholson, and several nieces and nephews. Jerry's family extends special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and skilled staff at Liberty Hospital, Phoenix Home Health Care & Hospice, and to Tammie Stokes for their kind and compassionate care. There will be a celebration of life is scheduled for January 25, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 pm at Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, 19 E Franklin St., Liberty, MO 64068.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -