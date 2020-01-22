|
Jerry Wayne Nicholson Jerry Nicholson of Liberty, MO, is now resting in peace having passed away on January 18, 2020 at the age of 82 years after a courageous battle with cancer. Jerry was born August 23, 1937 in Monarch, OK, one of six children to Edward and Myrtle (Farmer) Nichlesen. Upon graduation from high school in 1956, Jerry joined the United States Army and served until May 1959. He then moved to Kansas City, MO and began a 32 year career at the U.S. Post Office, retiring in 1992. That year, he and his wife Norma, moved to Liberty, MO. For many years after retirement Jerry maintained and ever expanded a spectacular garden. His passion for gardening was reflected in the mountains of fresh fruits and vegetables he freely shared with others. He is preceded in death by his sisters Lois Luce and Doris Knowles, his brothers Bob and Bill, and his son Jerry W. (Butch) Nicholson, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Norma Lee Nicholson, daughter Karen Palmer (Lester), grandchildren Russell and Caitlin, and step-daughters Janie Pierre (Wayne), Joy Brooks (Troy), and grandchildren Jon Pierre, Josh Ballew (Aimee), Jeff Ballew (Amy), Jessica Ballew, and Alex Brooks, one great-grandson Jacob Ballew, his brother Harold Nicholson, and several nieces and nephews. Jerry's family extends special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and skilled staff at Liberty Hospital, Phoenix Home Health Care & Hospice, and to Tammie Stokes for their kind and compassionate care. There will be a celebration of life is scheduled for January 25, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 pm at Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, 19 E Franklin St., Liberty, MO 64068.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 22, 2020