Obituary Condolences Flowers Jesse Bauer Jesse Robert (Bob) Bauer, 89, slipped away to a better place on May 7, 2019 while at the Kansas City Hospice House. Bob was born at the home of his Grandparents in Circleville, Kansas on June 25, 1929 to Louis F. and Lura F. Bauer. He spent his early childhood in Circleville before moving to the Kansas City, Kansas area and to a home in Armourdale, Kansas. Times were hard and he spoke often of walking the railroad tracks picking up chunks of coal to help heat the house. The flood of 1951 washed away the family home and contents leaving a lifelong memorable impact. Graduating from Argentine High School, he was active in the Navy Reserve at the tail end of World War II and was active in the Fraternal Order of the Eagles for many years. Spinning a little story about his age during an interview, he went to work for Hallmark Cards in 1945 as a Packer and "worked his way up" into multiple levels of management throughout a lifelong career that spanned 45 years. While at Hallmark, he met and married Dorothy June Miller Bauer in 1956. His wife June, of 62 years, pre-deceased him in January, 2018. Bob is survived by his sisters Lucy Denton, Dorothy Bauer and Becky Hartman. He also leaves behind his children Sandy Allen (Mike), Debbie Morche (Dennis), Bob Bauer (Tammy), Scott Bauer (Mary) and Lisa Albright (James). Always a record keeper, its important to note that he had 4 grandsons, 9 granddaughters, 7 great-grandchildren and was actively tracking the pending arrival of 'TJ' his 8th great-grandchild. Always looking forward to the next event of the extended family, he loved catching up with all of his numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces & nephews. For nearly 50 years, Bob was an active member and usher at McMurray United Methodist church where he'll return for funeral service on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2 PM. Internment will immediately follow at Terrace Park Cemetery. In addition, a Visitation is scheduled for Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Kansas City Hospice.

