Jesse D. Gonzales Jesse D. Gonzales age 64 of Olathe, KS, passed away May 16, 2019 at home. Jesse was born February 8, 1955 in KCMO to Ramon and Mary Alice (Paredes) Gonzales. Visitation will be 5-9pm with rosary at 7pm on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at McGilley Midtown Chapel, 20 W. Linwood Blvd., KCMO 64111. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11am Thursday, May 23 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine, 901 Avenida Cesar E. Chavez, KCMO 64108 with Procession to follow to Leavenworth National Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice-Catholic Charities of Kansas City, 4001 Blue Pkwy #250, KCMO 64130 or , 1100 Pennsylvania Ave, KCMO 64105. Jesse worked 30 years as a Diesel Mechanic for Burlington Northern Santa Fe from 1985-2015. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine. He was a Veteran of the Marine Corp. Jesse is survived by: Wife of 7 years, Virginia Carrillo Gonzales, Sons: Brian N. Becerra, Jesse D. Becerra (Katrina), Daughter, Jeanette R. Abarca, Son, Joseph A. Gonzales and Arthur G. Moran (Meagan), Daughter, Stephanie Copeland (Dana), daughter, Michelle Moran (Albaro). Son, Chris Grado, Sr. (Melissa), Son, Bernie Grado, Jr., Daughter, Leslie Cervantes (James), Brother, Richard Gonzales (Bernice), and Rudolph Gonzales (Delores), Sister, Irene Garcia (Jesse), Brothers, Daniel Gonzales, and Gilbert Gonzales (Victoria), Sister, Olivia Gonzales, Brother, Terence Gonzales (Carol), Sister, Rosalie Gonzales, 22 Grandchildren, 3 Great-Grandchildren, numerous Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, God Children, Aunts and Uncles. Jesse is preceded in death by his Parents, Brother, Raymond A. Gonzales and Edward J. Gonzales. Condolences may be made at: www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com



