1/1
Jesse Gonzales Jr.
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesse Gonzales, Jr.
October 14, 1946 - October 30, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Jesse Joseph Gonzales, Jr., 74 of Kansas City North, passed away on Oct. 30, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be 9:00-10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1357 NE 42nd Terr. Kansas City, MO 64116. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Leavenworth National Cemetery. Donations are suggested to the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com.
Jesse was born on Oct 14, 1946 in Kansas City, MO to Jesse Gonzales, Sr. and Virginia (Duran) Gonzales. After graduating from Lillis High School, Jesse enlisted in the US Air Force and served during the Vietnam War. He began working for the Environmental Protection Agency, then worked for the Dept. of Energy and Dept. of Defense, Defense Investigative Service, retiring as Agent In Charge of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Field Office in 2001. Upon retirement, he and Rosemary returned to the Kansas City area.
Jesse was preceded in death by his parents and his twin brothers, Richard and Robert Gonzales. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Rosemary Gonzales; sister, Christina Gonzales-Tobin; two nephews, Robert and Michael Gonzales; great-niece, Taya Corum; two great-nephews, Joseph and Alexander Gonzales; two sisters-in-law, Janice Gonzales and Dolores Burnside; two goddaughters, Marisa Porterfield and Lenor Flowers; and godsons, Tony Fagan and Michael Gonzales. He is also survived by numerous cousins, his golf "brothers" and caring friends.
Special thanks to Suzanne Lozano, Dolores Salazar, Rosa Pena, and Craig Fisher. Also to the doctors, nurses, and support staff at Univ. of Kansas Medical Center.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Masks and social distancing requirements will be in place. A livestream of the service will be available on the following link: https://m.facebook.com/pages/category/Religious-Organization/St-Patrick-Catholic-Church-461466814256959/



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
8167536200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 6, 2020
RIP Jesse. Prayers for you and your wonderful Family. Plenty of memories from Lillis. Bob Healey
Bob Healey
Classmate
November 5, 2020
We met Jesse and his wife Rosie through close friends at Holy Spirit Catholic Church while we sang in the church choir.
We were saddened to hear of his passing. Our sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with Rosie and family. May Gods grace comfort you.

Bob and Ann Dacko

Bob & Ann Dacko
Friend
November 5, 2020
Jesse was a wonderful, kind man with the greatest sense of humor. He lived his faith and dearly loved you Rosie. We are so saddened for all of you. Thanks for sharing your lives with us in Duncanville TX at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Bud and Karen Birtchet
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved