Jesse Gonzales, Jr.
October 14, 1946 - October 30, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Jesse Joseph Gonzales, Jr., 74 of Kansas City North, passed away on Oct. 30, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be 9:00-10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1357 NE 42nd Terr. Kansas City, MO 64116. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Leavenworth National Cemetery. Donations are suggested to the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com
.
Jesse was born on Oct 14, 1946 in Kansas City, MO to Jesse Gonzales, Sr. and Virginia (Duran) Gonzales. After graduating from Lillis High School, Jesse enlisted in the US Air Force and served during the Vietnam War. He began working for the Environmental Protection Agency, then worked for the Dept. of Energy and Dept. of Defense, Defense Investigative Service, retiring as Agent In Charge of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Field Office in 2001. Upon retirement, he and Rosemary returned to the Kansas City area.
Jesse was preceded in death by his parents and his twin brothers, Richard and Robert Gonzales. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Rosemary Gonzales; sister, Christina Gonzales-Tobin; two nephews, Robert and Michael Gonzales; great-niece, Taya Corum; two great-nephews, Joseph and Alexander Gonzales; two sisters-in-law, Janice Gonzales and Dolores Burnside; two goddaughters, Marisa Porterfield and Lenor Flowers; and godsons, Tony Fagan and Michael Gonzales. He is also survived by numerous cousins, his golf "brothers" and caring friends.
Special thanks to Suzanne Lozano, Dolores Salazar, Rosa Pena, and Craig Fisher. Also to the doctors, nurses, and support staff at Univ. of Kansas Medical Center.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Masks and social distancing requirements will be in place. A livestream of the service will be available on the following link: https://m.facebook.com/pages/category/Religious-Organization/St-Patrick-Catholic-Church-461466814256959/