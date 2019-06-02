Jesse W Driver Our beloved Jesse W Driver of Green Valley, AZ, formerly Overland Pk, KS passed away at home on May 28, 2019. He was born in Ponca City, OK Oct 7, 1932. In Sept 1959 Jess married the love of his life, Billee. Together they raised 4 boys, Jeffrey, David (Kim), Joe (Lisa) and Tim. Jess had a successful career at Farmers Ins for over 40 years. He had too many passions to mention here but loved watching sports, travel, and mostly golf. He was a humble, kind and loving man and never gave up the zest for life. Along with Billee and the boys he leaves behind three grandchildren Alex (Kelsey), Kaitlin (Vernon), and Sidney, great grandchild Aiden and hundreds of friends and family. The family will have a visitation June 7th at 9:00 am at St Pius X in Mission, KS followed by mass at !0:00. Jess will be forever missed.

